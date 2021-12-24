Friday forecast: Record highs today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably mild weather continues through early next week before a strong cold front brings unseasonably cool weather to end the year 2021.

Latest forecast is still indicating little in the way of precipitation for the final 8 days of 2021 and any precipitation we would get will have a high likelihood of being in the form of rain not snow. How cold Wednesday through Friday will be is still uncertain as well as how much cloud cover we’ll have almost everyday in the 8 day which would impact temperatures.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SW 5-15, gust up to 20 mph. Record in Topeka is 68° from 1889.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain especially between 9pm-2am. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Christmas): Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s with the coolest temperatures north and warmer weather south. Winds SE/S 15-30 mph. The record for Topeka is 67° from 2008.

Next week will bring a brief cool down Monday but still staying mild for this time of year then a warm up for Tuesday. There is a slight chance of rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning however will keep it out of the forecast until there’s higher confidence and more consistency in the models.

A strong cold front Wednesday will bring some arctic air where highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s for highs to end 2021.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild weather through early next week. Cloud cover is still the question mark almost everyday which could impact temperatures but no matter if there’s cloud cover or not, highs will at least be 10-15° above average for this time of year through Tuesday.

Arctic air is going to be settling in beginning Wednesday, prepare for more seasonal temperatures to end 2021 and begin the New Year.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.