Advertisement

Family who fled Afghanistan celebrates first Christmas in Kansas

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The holidays are a time for gathering with family. This year, with the help of local Wichita groups, some Afghan refugees are celebrating their first Christmas in a new country.

Ahmad is one of them. He and his family just arrived in the United States. Those who helped make it happen, are calling it a Christmas miracle.

Amhad and his family are ecstatic and thankful after the long journey from Afghanistan to America.

“All of Afghans are grateful for the United States people,” said Ahmad.

Back in August, attorney and Afghan evacuation advocate, James Thompson, and others started helping refugees find sanctuary in the U.S.

“I contacted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who helped us get Ahmed on a list and helped put us in contact with somebody to help us here with our own federal congress members. And because of that, we were able to get Ahmed and his family out,” said Thompson.

He said when the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan, Afghan allies who had the U.S. military over the last few decades became targets of the Taliban.

“Ahmad had been a translator for them, and they knew he was in danger. And they were going to do everything that they could do to get him out,” said Thompson.

A local organization called the International Recuse Committee (IRC) has been helping Afghan refugees get acclimated to Kansas. Ahmad hopes to set his roots in Wichita.

“The first goal is to get the license and job because it’s important for me and for my family,” he said.

With donations raised by the IRC, the family was able to get an apartment and $1,100 worth of necessities. This year, the family has decided to celebrate the holidays.

“We Muslims do not celebrate Christmas, but I want to celebrate this year in Wichita with friends, and I want to meet with families here,” said Ahmad.

While talking to Ahmad, he couldn’t help but smile, saying, he’s happy to call Kansas his new home.

“I am so happy this place is so beautiful I like Kansas really,” Ahmad said.

Thompson created an online fundraiser to help Ahmad and his family as their plant their new roots. You can visit the site, here: https://gogetfunding.com/welcome-to-america/?fbclid=IwAR0HaKUaSdWsGW3xb1lneBteRe8-AqjcIlvM5P00I-ZopzSg8OxbitaVYOY

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision surpasses goal in just 7 hours
Jeremiah Hubbard-Thomas was arrested Wednesday, December 23rd in connection to an assault in...
TPD locates “armed and dangerous” assault suspect
FILE
Kansas attorney faces 6-month suspension after failing to keep up with administrative requirements
Lyle Miller, 41
Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide
Puruckers reunited with Thunderbird
Family reunited with stolen Thunderbird after passerby recalls seeing it on News

Latest News

FILE
Over $10,000 donated to Christmas Bureau for Topeka families
FILE
2-year-old killed by gunfire in Independence on Christmas Eve
FILE - Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, follows warmups before an NFL...
Kansas City man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police looking for information about Christmas Eve hit-and-run
TPD says this Uhaul truck was stolen on Christmas Day.
U-Haul truck stolen on Christmas Day