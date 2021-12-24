Family reunited with stolen Thunderbird after passerby recalls seeing it on News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Christmas came early for one local family missing a piece of their past.

Over the weekend, we shared the story of a stolen ‘62 Thunderbird. A dedicated son had recently tracked down the same car his mom drove until she reluctantly sold it in the ‘90s. Then, thieves swiped it.

Richard Purucker has fond memories of his family’s Thunderbird. In the winter, they’d attach a little tree to the back and drive around town. It’s something he had hoped to recreate with his 103-year-old mother this Christmas.

However, thieves stole the cherished Thunderbird last week.

“I have a feeling they could care less, but it means so much to a lot of people,” Purucker said when KCTV5′s Abby Dodge talked to him over the weekend about the loss.

But today, he’s in a different state of mind after having been reunited with the car.

“That starter is so loud, I remember it as a kid,” he said, starting the T-Bird up.

“I got to say, I almost broke down when we filmed the original story,” he said. “I really didn’t want to talk about it much more. I’m almost feeling the same way right now. If I’m short, you know why. I’m just so glad it’s back.”

The parking spots at The Loretto on W. 39th Street are normally full of cars from the 21st century. So when people working there spotted a Thunderbird, they knew they had to start asking some questions

“It’s not like an everyday car,” said Loretto Maintenance Supervisor Josh Geurin. “You’re like, ‘Where did that ‘62 Thunderbird come from?’”

As the winds of fate will have it, the cover someone put on top of the car blew off and everyone could see what laid underneath.

“A resident happened to walk by and said, ‘I think I saw that car on the news,’” Geurin said. “So, I got on Google and put in ‘stolen thunderbird Kansas City’ and it was the first hit that came up. I said, ‘I’ll be.’”

Purucker hasn’t stopped grinning ear-to-ear since getting a piece of his past back in his possession.

“My mother will be thrilled and she’s 103,” Purucker said. “I can’t tell you what this means to me.”

Because of the beautiful weather headed our way, Purucker is hoping to take his mom out for a spin in the Thunderbird on Christmas Eve.

In the meantime, he’s spending the night cleaning up the car for her.

