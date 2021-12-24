Emporia Fire offers cash reward for information about Merchant St. arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Fire Department and other agencies are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in what is being reported as an arson on Merchant St. in early December.

The Emporia Fire Department says in a Facebook post around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 12, a fire was reported in the building at 1325 Merchant St., a vacant apartment complex. During the investigation, it was found the cause of the fire was arson.

A firefighter was also seriously injured while trying to battle the fire.

EFD said it and other agencies are asking residents to come forward with information about the fire. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at P3Tips.com or by calling 620-342-2273.

EFD said the reward will apply to information given that leads to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party, which will also be paid anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.