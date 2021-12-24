Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward activated from COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - For the second consecutive day, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting players back off the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Star defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward both were activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list. Both players were limited participants in practice today.

Jones missed last Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after while on the list. Ward was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.