Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.
Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.(Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision surpasses goal in just 7 hours
A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the...
I-70 crash victim fighting for his life after military Humvee crashes through barrier, collides with his car
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Lyle Miller, 41
Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Emergency Management starts to collect damage assessments from historic winds, wildfires
Edward Shelton
17-year-old charged with second-degree murder for deaths of 2 teenagers
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout
The White House said President Joe Biden will lift omicron-related travel restrictions on...
US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa
22 Wing Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held its annual NORAD tracks Santa promotion. The...
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him