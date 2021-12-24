Advertisement

American Red Cross faces ‘critical shortage’ of blood supply

People across the commonwealth are looking for ways to help victims of the tornadoes. One way to do that is by donating blood.(WKYT)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The American Red Cross says this holiday season is even drier than most, but you can help fix that with some holiday giving.

“We are seeing blood levels at historically low levels this time of year,” said Matthew Trotter, with The American Red Cross. “It’s been about a decade since we’ve seen blood donations coming in like they are right now.”

The American Red Cross says the nation is facing an extreme blood supply shortage.

Some blood centers across the nation are reporting that they have less than a one-day supply of blood.

The pandemic has left this holiday season, which typically sees a lower supply than the rest of the year, drastically low.

“We’ve seen a thirty-four percent drop off in new donors this year from what’s typical,” said Trotter. “A lot of schools and even businesses being down to remote, fewer students being in for blood drives, and that has really impacted the number of new donors we can bring in.”

The Red Cross hopes that you can find the time in your holiday schedule to save a life.

They say the dangerously low blood supply has forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.

“The American Red Cross provides about forty percent of blood to hospitals across the United States,” said Trotter. “It effects community hospital, surgeries, transfusions, people that need procedures, they’re in danger of not getting the blood they need at this point.”

You can schedule an appointment to give blood here.

