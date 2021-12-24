Advertisement

2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting

By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police have made an arrest after two people were killed in a shooting at a crowded Okolona restaurant on Thursday night.

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville, WAVE reported.

Calls came in around 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the Roosters, police confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Dave Allen said officers arrived and found two men who were shot.

One of the men was shot inside the restaurant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other wounded man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The coroner’s office identified the two victims as Michael Miller, 48, and Bradley Cross, 51.

Police said the suspect was seen on security video displaying the firearm and discharging it, hitting the two victims. The suspect gave a statement to police admitting to the shooting.

“It’s horribly tragic anytime this happens, especially on a week like this,” Allen said. “The department itself has had a rough week, so for these officers to be back out here in something like this, and then working with family members, the homicide unit as well, it’s just a difficult time to see for anyone.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision surpasses goal in just 7 hours
A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the...
I-70 crash victim fighting for his life after military Humvee crashes through barrier, collides with his car
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Lyle Miller, 41
Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide

Latest News

FILE - A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in...
Emporia Fire offers cash reward for information about Merchant St. arson
Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.
Neighbor said man killed his pet kangaroo, alleging it attacked his wife
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
FILE - Broadband
Kansas opens applications for Broadband Acceleration Grant Program
Someone pointed a gun at the lawmaker and took her SUV as she was getting ready to leave a...
Rep. Scanlon talks about carjacking