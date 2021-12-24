17-year-old charged with second-degree murder for deaths of 2 teenagers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old is charged for the deaths of two 15-year-olds. The two friends were shot and killed in March near 73rd Street and Norton Avenue.

Edward T. Shelton is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

On March 20th, police arrived to find someone shot a 15-year-old girl multiple times in the street. Dominique Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. The body of her friend, 15-year-old Dominik Simmons, was discovered in the early morning the following day. He died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

“Inseparable, inseparable, inseparable, 24-7, two peas in a pod at all times,” Dominique Nelson’s Great Grandmother Ruby Martin said in March when describing the two teenagers.

In March, family and friends held a vigil to remember the teens. They shouted, “We love you” as they released balloons into the air. On Friday, Shelton was charged in Jackson County.

Court records show police canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting occurred and found security video of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Investigators used city cameras and a license plate reader to track down the vehicle. Police also searched cell phone records and say Shelton’s cell phone was in the area of the homicide at the time of the killings.

According to court records, Shelton’s DNA was found on shell casings recovered near the shooting. Shelton’s cash bond is set at $200,000.

