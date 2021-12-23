Wichita man in serious, stable condition after Andover officer-involved shooting

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in serious, but stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in Andover.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Dec. 22, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Andover Police Dept. contacted it for investigative assistance in a shooting.

According to the KBI, the Andover Police Dept. received a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. with reports of a suspicious person inside a self-storage facility at 1009 W. U.S. Highway 54.

Andover police said four officers arrived on the scene and eventually made contact with the man later identified as Nicholas T. Waggoner, 25, of Wichita.

KBI said that Waggoner claimed the storage unity belonged to his family, but officers found a severed padlock in his possession after a pat-down. Officers then asked to see his driver’s license and allowed Waggoner to return to his pickup truck to grab it.

Around 10:45 p.m. Waggoner entered the truck and put it in reverse. He then backed up in the direction of the officers. One officer fired at Waggoner and hit him. The truck then veered down a steep embankment and crashed.

Waggoner was taken to the Wesley Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is now in serious, but stable condition. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

KBI said it will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once finished, the findings will be given to the Butler Co. Attorney for review.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.