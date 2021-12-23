Advertisement

Wichita man in serious, stable condition after Andover officer-involved shooting

FILE
FILE(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tori Whalen and Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in serious, but stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in Andover.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Dec. 22, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Andover Police Dept. contacted it for investigative assistance in a shooting.

According to the KBI, the Andover Police Dept. received a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. with reports of a suspicious person inside a self-storage facility at 1009 W. U.S. Highway 54.

Andover police said four officers arrived on the scene and eventually made contact with the man later identified as Nicholas T. Waggoner, 25, of Wichita.

KBI said that Waggoner claimed the storage unity belonged to his family, but officers found a severed padlock in his possession after a pat-down. Officers then asked to see his driver’s license and allowed Waggoner to return to his pickup truck to grab it.

Around 10:45 p.m. Waggoner entered the truck and put it in reverse. He then backed up in the direction of the officers. One officer fired at Waggoner and hit him. The truck then veered down a steep embankment and crashed.

Waggoner was taken to the Wesley Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is now in serious, but stable condition. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

KBI said it will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once finished, the findings will be given to the Butler Co. Attorney for review.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE
Investigation opened after man dies of multiple gunshot wounds at state fishing lake
Free trees
Westlake ACE Hardware giving away Christmas trees
Free trees
Ace Hardware offers free Christmas trees
Axe the food tax
Formal legislation to "Axe the Food Tax" drafted, looking for co-sponsors