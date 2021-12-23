Westlake ACE Hardware giving away Christmas trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last-minute Christmas tree buyers have a chance to score one without breaking the bank.

Westlake ACE Hardware at 29th and Fairlawn is giving away the last of its Christmas trees for free.

This is the only ACE Hardware in Topeka location with free trees.

Some customers said they waited hours for the giveaway.

Smaller trees come with their own stand.

ACE Hardware is located at 5001 SW 29th Street.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.