Advertisement

Westlake ACE Hardware giving away Christmas trees

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last-minute Christmas tree buyers have a chance to score one without breaking the bank.

Westlake ACE Hardware at 29th and Fairlawn is giving away the last of its Christmas trees for free.

This is the only ACE Hardware in Topeka location with free trees.

Some customers said they waited hours for the giveaway.

Smaller trees come with their own stand.

ACE Hardware is located at 5001 SW 29th Street.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect

Latest News

Free trees
Ace Hardware offers free Christmas trees
Axe the food tax
Formal legislation to "Axe the Food Tax" drafted, looking for co-sponsors
Schmidt
Legislators work to eliminate sales tax for farmers, ranchers attempting to rebuild after devastating wildfires
COVID-19 scorecard
Hospital stress index remains maxed out in weekly Shawnee Co. COVID report