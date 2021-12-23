Wednesday’s Child - Bree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Remember high school and going through finals for the first time?

That just happened for 14-year-old Bree, our Wednesday’s Child this week. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she’s hoping to make the grade with a loving, forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.