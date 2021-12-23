Thursday forecast: Unseasonably mild temperatures continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Confidence is high that temperatures will be unseasonably mild with lows staying above freezing at least through Friday night and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Cloud cover remains the wild card which will factor into temperatures keeping in mind that no matter what temperatures will be unseasonably mild but the more sun there is, the warmer it will be.

Still expecting most of northeast KS to remain dry for the next 8 days. The only exception is patchy drizzle tonight where less than 0.05″ is expected with a slightly better chance of rain Friday night. Highest chance of rain will be along HWY 36 however differences in the models lead to low confidence on how much rain will fall. And yes it will be rain, not snow on Christmas Eve night.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy drizzle possible mainly east of HWY 75. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. WInds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Some clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SW 5-15 mph. The record in Topeka is 68° from 1889 so unless there’s clouds, there is a very good chance the record is at least tied if not broken.

Christmas Day: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

A cold front Sunday night will bring a quick cool down in the low-mid 50s Monday and despite the 8 day showing a cool down on Tuesday there is a possibility it’s warmer before another cold front Wednesday brings cooler temperatures to end the week.

The mid-week cold front will bring a couple more shots of colder air to end the week bringing a frigid start to 2022 where highs may be stuck in the 30s. This means New Year’s Eve may be down in the teens with single digit wind chills so something to consider. It’s still a week away where it could change but we’ll keep you updated on the model trends until it’s in the 8 day.

Taking Action:

Traveling remains hazard free for most of the country especially east of the Rockies. Today through Sunday there will continue to bring rounds of rain in the lower levels and snow in the mountains from the Rockies westward.

While unseasonably mild temperatures continue today through Tuesday, cloud cover will factor into just how warm it’ll get so don’t be surprised if adjustments need to be made to the forecast.



