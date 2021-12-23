Advertisement

Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash

By Blake Holland and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a young couple that was killed in a car crash, leaving behind a 2-month-old.

“Right now, I say we’re just pretty much in shock,” Eastside Baptist Church pastor Raymond Walker told KLTV.

Hunter Wilkes was the associate pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Texas.

He and his wife, Alexis “Lexi,” were killed in a car crash Sunday morning. The couple’s newborn survived the collision with only a small bruise on his leg.

Walker was notified of the accident just after Sunday services.

“They weren’t here for Sunday school,” Walker said. “The older I get the less I remember, so I wasn’t sure if Hunter had maybe told me they were going to be with his parents or something else that day. And I thought, ‘well, you know, I’ll just go ahead and stay in the class.’”

Walker and his wife went to UT Health East Texas in Carthage to take care of the baby until family members could arrive.

He said Wilkes had been with the church for about a year and half, explaining he came from a family of preachers and was attending seminary in Louisiana.

“I’ve been in the ministry for 31 years…Whenever Hunter and Lexi came, they brought a lot of zeal, and it’s helped me a lot to try to be more positive,” Walker said, adding the couple has been a blessing.

Walker said he and the church find peace in knowing the Wilkes are with the Lord and they will see them again one day.

