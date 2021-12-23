Suspect found dead in attic following Thursday morning double homicide

ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Longton attic following a Thursday morning double homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has been asked to help the Elk Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate after two men were found shot and killed outside a Longton home early Thursday morning, Dec. 23.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call just after midnight on Thursday with reports of a man who had shot two other men at 205 W 5th St. in Longton.

Around 12:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it requested the assistance of the Bureau. Agents from the KBI and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the case.

The Bureau said the preliminary investigation found Dewayne L. Smith, 55, of Longton, a 57-year-old male who has yet to be identified, and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a home. While outside, Lyle Miller, 41, of Longton, arrived at the gathering and after a short time, pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and the 57-year-old man at close range.

Miller then reportedly ran to a nearby home at 107 W 5th St.

When deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they said both Smith and the 57-year-old man were pronounced dead.

Deputies said they found Miller entered the 107 W 5th St. address and officers surrounded the house. They made many announcements to Miller in an attempt to get him to exit the home. No response came, so at about 5:50 a.m., a robot was sent into the home.

KBI said the robot found what seemed to be a dead man in the attic. Tactical teams made entry into the home and confirmed Miller was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No ongoing threat exists to the community and autopsies will be performed. This is an ongoing investigation.

The KBI said other agencies to assist the Elk Co. Sheriff’s Office include - the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Coffeyville Police Department, Chautauqua Co. Sheriff’s Office, Elk Co. EMS and Montgomery Co. EMS.

