Stormont Vail officials pushing boosters amid COVID surge at hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is feeling the strain of what they believe is due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

While officials can’t confirm any cases of Omicron in the hospital, testing shows patterns consistent with the variant.

Stormont announced new restrictions during the COVID surge Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a rapid rise in cases that is consistent with what has been seen in other countries and communities with the onset of the omicron in the community,” President and CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said.

The hospital shared there were 55 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on their scorecard Wednesday.

94 percent of COVID patients are either unvaccinated or received their last dose of the vaccine or booster more than six months ago.

Kenagy said vaccine hesitancy adds to the hospital’s challenges.

“I think we’re seeing in those that have not been boosted and are outside of that six-month window, we’re seeing the full gamut of what COVID can cause.”

When asked if those patients are seeing the same effects as patients who are not vaccinated at all, he said “perhaps not quite the same but we are seeing the same severity of illness”.

Hospitalized patients who have received their booster dose are those who are considered to be high-risk.

“They can get sick with COVID after having previous vaccination and boosters six months, four months ago when they were first available,” said Dr. Clifton Jones, the hospital’s Vice President.

“They’re more likely to be kept out of the hospital and when they are in the hospital, they’re less likely to receive critical care.”

Kenagy is not suggesting the cancelation of holiday plans but he’s encouraging people to consider the risks.

“Far be it for me to say not to get together over the Christmas holiday but there are measures you can take, wear a mask, distance when you can and above all get your vaccine.”

Kenagy could not give an exact date for when the hospital will resume normal operations. However, he said early reports from southern Africa, where Omicron was first reported, show that a month after the variant was first reported, cases started to decrease.

He expects the changes will last a few weeks.

