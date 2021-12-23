Advertisement

State of the State to be held in person after it was held virtually in 2021

FILE (AP Photo/John Hanna)
FILE (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s 2022 State of the State Address will be held in person after it was pushed into a virtual format due to COVID-19 in 2021.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Dec. 23, that the 2022 annual State of the State Address will be delivered in person to a joint session of the Kansas House of Representatives and Senate at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

This will be Gov. Kelly’s fourth State of the State address, however, this will be her third in-person address as 2021′s was held virtually due to COVID-19. Themes of that address included vaccinating Kansans against COVID-19, improving the economy, and getting kids back into the classrooms after the pandemic pushed schools into a virtual format.

