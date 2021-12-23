Six Chiefs player selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Six different Kansas City Chiefs players were selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. That tied the Chiefs with the Chargers for most players selected to the Pro Bowl from one team.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, and Orlando Brown Jr. were all selected to the Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl game. The former League MVP quarterback has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Receiver Tyreek Hill was named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl roster. Hill currently is second in the league in receptions with 102. Hill ranks in the top 5 in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl team. He has logged seven sacks and six tackles for loss.

Tight End Travis Kelce made his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl squad. Kelce is leading all tight ends in the NFL with 1,066 receiving yards. He’s got the second most receptions (83) and touchdowns (7) amongst his position group in the NFL.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was selected to his third Pro Bowl team. Mathieu leads he Chiefs in interceptions (3) and returned one for a touchdown. He is also second on the team in tackles.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will make his third consecutive Pro Bowl roster. Brown has started every game at left tackle for the Chiefs this season. He’s given up only 4 sacks this season.

Eight other Chiefs players were selected as alternates for the Pro Bowl. Offensive lineman Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, defensive lineman Frank Clark, punter Tommy Townsend, fullback Michael Burton, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker are all alternates.

Introducing our 2022 Pro Bowlers... pic.twitter.com/qXtQ3zW8yl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2021

