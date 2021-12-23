Advertisement

Seneca Good Kids serve up a pancake breakfast to help their cause

Ali and Makenzie raised more than $200 for the area's toy drive.
Ali and Makenzie raised more than $200 for the area's toy drive.(Michelle Haverkamp | Nemaha Central Middle School)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, KS (WIBW) -- We normally think of a nice, hot turkey dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but our Good Kids this holiday week thought pancakes would make a cheery alternative. Ali Jo Henry and her friends, Makenzie Howard led an army of 7th graders at Nemaha Central Middle School in planning a pre-Thanksgiving pancake breakfast since they wanted to raise some dollars for a holiday toy drive. Their “Pay It Forward Pancake Meal” was a big hit a month ago. Students and staffers at the school flipped over the idea of donating a dollar for each pancake in the 7:15am event. Ali and Makenzie were charged up and ready to serve, in more ways than one!

Miss Henry and Miss Howard planned the whole event, and the final total was a bit over $200 dollars donated to the Nemaha County Toy Drive in the Seneca area. Some parents matched that total so Ali Henry and Makenzie Howard could have that to spend on more toys for more kids. Thanks to them in being our Good Kids this week!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved

Most Read

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail stops adult patient transfers, non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure

Latest News

The free-throw shooting contest drew 550 kids to compete this year.
Manhattan's Hoop n' Holler contest winners are this week's Good Kids on 13
Topeka Festival Singers filled the rotunda of the state capitol Tuesday afternoon with...
Christmas carols spread throughout the state capitol
Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol holds memorial service for Sen. Bob Dole
A WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye
WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye at memorial service