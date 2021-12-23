Seneca Good Kids serve up a pancake breakfast to help their cause

SENECA, KS (WIBW) -- We normally think of a nice, hot turkey dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but our Good Kids this holiday week thought pancakes would make a cheery alternative. Ali Jo Henry and her friends, Makenzie Howard led an army of 7th graders at Nemaha Central Middle School in planning a pre-Thanksgiving pancake breakfast since they wanted to raise some dollars for a holiday toy drive. Their “Pay It Forward Pancake Meal” was a big hit a month ago. Students and staffers at the school flipped over the idea of donating a dollar for each pancake in the 7:15am event. Ali and Makenzie were charged up and ready to serve, in more ways than one!

Miss Henry and Miss Howard planned the whole event, and the final total was a bit over $200 dollars donated to the Nemaha County Toy Drive in the Seneca area. Some parents matched that total so Ali Henry and Makenzie Howard could have that to spend on more toys for more kids. Thanks to them in being our Good Kids this week!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved