Sen. Marshall backs bill to increase supermajority vote for general appropriations bills in high inflation periods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined a bill to increase the supermajority vote from 60 to 67 for general appropriations bills during times the Consumer Price Index is above 4%.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to introduce the Stop The Inflationary Spending Spree Act, which would increase the voting threshold from 60 to 67 for supermajority for spending packages during periods of high inflation.

“Inflation is here to stay as long as those on the left continue to throw gasoline on the fire with their reckless taxing, reckless borrowing, and reckless spending agenda. Joe Biden and the Democrats inherited a vaccine and a re-emerging economy ready to take off like a rocket ship. All they had to do was sit back and do nothing but now their out-of-control socialist spending spree has brought the highest inflation in 39 years,” said Marshall. “Inflation hurts everyone but none more than our seniors and young hard-working families living paycheck to paycheck. I’m proud to partner with my colleagues to introduce this legislation to halt Democrats’ out-of-control spending and restore a flourishing free market economy for the American people.”

Earlier in December, Marshall said inflation hit a near 40-year high and rose 6.8% from 2020. He said the Biden Administration has continued to push multi-trillion-dollar spending packages.

Marshall said the legislation would amend Senate Rule XXII to increase the voting threshold to two-thirds to invoke cloture on general appropriations bills during periods the Consumer Price Index sits above 4%.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.