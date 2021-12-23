Advertisement

One killed in vehicle-train crash near Maple Hill

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST
MAPLE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a vehicle-train crash early Thursday just south of Maple Hill.

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.

Officials at the scene said a vehicle was northbound on K-30 highway when it collided with a train.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

K-30 highway and the railroad track are expected to be closed for several hours.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

