Manhattan veteran family granted $10,000 to refurnish home ahead of Christmas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 10 years after a Manhattan veteran family became Habitat for Humanity homeowners, the Home Depot Foundation has granted them $10,000 for Christmas to refurnish it from natural wear and tear.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Home Depot Foundation says it partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builders Institute to surprise a Manhattan veteran with a $10,000 grant to help furnish his family’s new home.

The Foundation said it partnered with HBI to provide training and career opportunities for its Path to Pro program which trains retired military service members at 10 military bases in the U.S.

Local Habitat for Humanity affiliates provide learning and volunteer opportunities for retired servicemembers at these programs as well, and the Foundation said it works alongside the organization to provide housing support for veterans all over the nation. It said the three organizations came together for the 2021 holiday season to give back to military families.

While Habitat for Humanity does not release the last names of families for confidentiality, Home Depot did say a Manhattan family has been part of Habitat since 2013 when they became a Habitat homeowner. Due to their participation in the homeownership program, it said their children now have a safe home to grow up in.

Home Depot said the Manhattan family’s home is in a community right outside of Ft. Riley, which was one of the father’s duty stations during his 20-year career in the army. The home was purchased, brand new, from Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity, however, nearly a decade later, appliances, flooring and furnishings will start to show their wear, despite daily care, especially in a home with children.

The Foundation said the $10,000 grant will help the family from Manhattan make the home like new again and continue to serve the area.

Since 2010, the Foundation said the family’s father supported the Manhattan entrepreneurial community with a focus on veterans and served as a Vista volunteer. He continues to serve as a member of the Konza Rotary Club and the Ft. Riley USO. The mother also supports community activities including Habitat’s Ogden work and works for Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, the area’s only nonprofit hospice provider.

Home Depot said giving back to veterans is personal for it as over 35,000 associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, it said the Foundation has invested $400 million in veteran causes.

The Foundation said one of its main areas of focus is to ensure military veterans have access to trades training programs so they can support their families. To date, it said its Path to Pro program has certified over 5,000 participants.

