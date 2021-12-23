Manhattan imposes indoor mask requirements for city facilities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after the animal shelter in Manhattan closed due to a positive COVID-19 test, the City of Manhattan imposed indoor mask requirements for city facilities.

Starting Monday, Dec. 27, the City of Manhattan says all visitors and city staff will be required to mask up when indoors at all city-operated facilities. The requirement applies to everyone over the age of two, whether fully vaccinated or not.

The City said the decision was made by City Manager Ron Fehr in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Riley County Health Department recommendations.

“The Omicron variant is surging across the country as well as being more prevalent in Kansas, which is putting a strain on local hospitals and medical providers,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “Holiday gatherings and upcoming News Years events are likely to lead to even more spread. Recently, it was necessary to close the Animal Shelter due to COVID-19 exposure and an inability to have enough employees to keep the facility open to the public. Thus, we need to do what we can to reduce the spread, make sure the City workforce can continue to provide essential services, keep our public facilities open, and help prevent the local medical community from being overwhelmed. I encourage community members to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and receive a booster if eligible.”

The City said the requirement is related to indoor, city-operated facilities only. There is no citywide mask ordinance approved or being considered at this time. It said facilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

According to the City, the Manhattan Regional Airport will continue to follow federal laws which require masks in airports for all people.

The City said signs will be posted at the entry of each facility and masks are available upon request. To conduct business remotely, residents should contact the City facility.

City Administration will evaluate the situation on a weekly basis based on information from health officials. Future changes to the requirements will be posted on building entries.

A day before the mandates, the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter closed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

