Advertisement

Legislators work to eliminate sales tax for farmers, ranchers attempting to rebuild after devastating wildfires

FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across...
FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has issued support for legislation that would relieve farmers and ranchers attempting to rebuild after devastating wildfires of sales tax on rebuilding materials.

When it reconvenes in January, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Legislature should prioritize legislation to enact tax relief for fening and other supplies needed to rebuild farms and ranches damaged or destroyed by the wildfires following severe winds.

Schmidt said he visited fire-damaged areas in northwest Russell Co. on Wednesday, meeting with emergency responders, affected farmers and ranchers, and community members who are helping with the response efforts.

“The devastation is widespread and shocking,” Schmidt said, noting that the fires also caused severe damage in other area counties. “Livestock was devastated, homes destroyed, property damaged, lives lost. It is encouraging in this Christmas season to see neighbors coming together to support each other as the recovery continues and the rebuilding begins, and many other Kansans who live far from the affected areas are stepping forward to care for displaced livestock, provide hay and feed, contribute money and needed goods, or otherwise provide assistance. This is going to be a long and difficult rebuilding process and we all need to keep the affected Kansans in our thoughts and prayers not only today but through this winter and in the months ahead.”

Schmidt said he visited the area with State Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia) and State Representative Troy Waymaster (R-Bunker Hill). The pair briefed him on their plan to propose legislation when it reconvenes to provide sales tax relief for the purchase of fencing supplies and other rebuilding materials.

According to Schmidt, similar relief has been enacted previously for other major prairie fire damage, but past legislation was limited to only those previous disasters. He said he supports the quick enactment of emegerncy-response legislation to help rebuild after current fires and also would be available in response to future fires without the requirement of new legislation after each disaster.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Governor Kelly proposes $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the...
Formal legislation to “Axe the Food Tax” drafted, looking for co-sponsors
A week-long cold wave in February sparked an energy crisis which drove the price of natural gas...
Alma sued by natural gas supplier over $172K charge from February cold snap
The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and...
Hospital stress index remains maxed out in weekly Shawnee Co. COVID report
Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
Fatal Train Accident near Maple Hill