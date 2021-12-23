Legislators work to eliminate sales tax for farmers, ranchers attempting to rebuild after devastating wildfires

PARADISE, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has issued support for legislation that would relieve farmers and ranchers attempting to rebuild after devastating wildfires of sales tax on rebuilding materials.

When it reconvenes in January, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Legislature should prioritize legislation to enact tax relief for fening and other supplies needed to rebuild farms and ranches damaged or destroyed by the wildfires following severe winds.

Schmidt said he visited fire-damaged areas in northwest Russell Co. on Wednesday, meeting with emergency responders, affected farmers and ranchers, and community members who are helping with the response efforts.

“The devastation is widespread and shocking,” Schmidt said, noting that the fires also caused severe damage in other area counties. “Livestock was devastated, homes destroyed, property damaged, lives lost. It is encouraging in this Christmas season to see neighbors coming together to support each other as the recovery continues and the rebuilding begins, and many other Kansans who live far from the affected areas are stepping forward to care for displaced livestock, provide hay and feed, contribute money and needed goods, or otherwise provide assistance. This is going to be a long and difficult rebuilding process and we all need to keep the affected Kansans in our thoughts and prayers not only today but through this winter and in the months ahead.”

Schmidt said he visited the area with State Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia) and State Representative Troy Waymaster (R-Bunker Hill). The pair briefed him on their plan to propose legislation when it reconvenes to provide sales tax relief for the purchase of fencing supplies and other rebuilding materials.

According to Schmidt, similar relief has been enacted previously for other major prairie fire damage, but past legislation was limited to only those previous disasters. He said he supports the quick enactment of emegerncy-response legislation to help rebuild after current fires and also would be available in response to future fires without the requirement of new legislation after each disaster.

