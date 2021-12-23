Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Rossville’s Raphael Kooney

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Rossville’s Raphael Kooney.

Raphael spent his senior year focused on football, helping the Bulldogs to their second straight state championship. He also played basketball and wrestle in previous year.

He also maintained a 3.75 GPA. Outside of the classroom, Raphael trains in daily weights while focusing on training and sports year round. He spends the rest of his time helping at his dad’s business.

Raphael plans to major in Business Economics and Marketing. He hasn’t chosen what school he’ll go to yet.

