Kansas high court denies collateral relief for offender who received 50-life when he was 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary when he was 14 has been denied collateral relief for his 50-life sentences.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,815: Ronell Williams v. State of Kansas, a jury found Williams guilty of two counts of premeditated murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary for crimes committed when he was 14.

The Wyandotte Co. District Court sentenced Williams to two concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Years later, the Court sid Williams filed a collateral action which challenged the sentences as cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment and Miller v. Alabama, in which the U.S. Supreme Court held life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders violates the amendment.

The Court of Appeals agreed with the motion, ruling the hard 50 sentence is the functional equivalent of life without parole.

In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Kansas Supreme Court said it reversed the Court of Appeals decision. It ruled that under Jones v. Mississippi, Miller was inapplicable due to the sentence, in this case, being discretionary.

The Supreme Court said it affirmed the district’s court decision and denied Williams’s motion for collateral relief.

