Kansas High Court creates committee to analyze eviction proceedings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has created a committee to analyze eviction proceedings and find the best ways to keep Kansans housed.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it created an Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings to look at how evictions are processed by courts to find ways to reduce filings, expedite the resolution of pending cases and enhance housing stability.

The Court has ordered the committee to deliver initial recommendations to the Supreme Court by Feb. 28, 2022.

According to the Court, the committee, which was created by Administrative Order 2021-CM-154, includes Kansans with expertise in eviction proceedings, including landlord and tenant attorneys, members of the court system, and representatives of housing programs.

Judge Sarah Warner of the Kansas Court of Appeals has been named as the chair of the committee.

“This committee will study all aspects of eviction practices to provide our Supreme Court with the most accurate picture of how the proceedings are functioning,” Warner said. “We will then provide practical recommendations for how eviction practices might be carried out smoothly and fairly, in a way all can understand, both during the pandemic and in the years to come.”

The committee has been asked to do the following:

Study trends related to Kansas eviction cases, including available data about case filing, the amount in controversy, and the geographical distribution of cases

Gather information about how the end of COVID-19 eviction moratoria affects landlords, tenants and the court system

Examine the use of court-based and court-adjacent eviction prevention and eviction diversion programs in other states

Study orders and rules adopted by state-level judicial systems to reduce the number of eviction cases and enhance housing stability

Identify court-based programs successful in reducing landlord-tenant case filings and evictions

Recommend pilot programs in Kansas to reduce eviction filings, resolve bending cases, and enhance housing stability

Recommend any necessary changes in law, regulation or rule to effectuate recommended best practices

Appointed committee members are as follows:

Judge Courtney Mikesic, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County

District Magistrate Judge Christopher Velez, 25th Judicial District, composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties

District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County

District Judge Rodger Woods, 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County

Amber Ballard, trial court clerk IV, 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County

Tracy Hays, trial court clerk V, 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County

Jessica Albers, president of Apartment Association of Greater Wichita, Wichita

Erin Beckerman, attorney, Topeka

Michelle Ewert, associate professor, Washburn University School of Law, Topeka

Donald Huelson, attorney, Olathe

Casey Johnson, attorney, Kansas City

Kerry Kinkade, attorney, Lenexa

Bobbie Lee Riling, attorney, Lawrence

Sue Rouse, member of the Hays Housing Authority Board, Hays

Paul Shipp, attorney, Manhattan

The Court said Sarah Hoskinson, director of access to justice and other Office of Judicial Administration personnel will provide support to the committee.

