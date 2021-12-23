Advertisement

Kansas Forest Service revises acreage burned in wildfires

Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High...
Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High winds across the central and northern plains on Wednesday resulted in several road closure and wildfires (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)((Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Forest Service has revised down the number of acres burned in last week’s wildfires.

The agency posted on Facebook Tuesday that around 163,000 acres burned on Dec. 15, not the 400,000 that was first estimated. The Forest Service released a map showing the number of burned acres in each county.

The posting said the Forest Service and the National Interagency Fire Coordination Center are using a new satellite data system to map ongoing wildfires. The service said that as heat, dust and smoke cleared, “the satellite was able to get a clearer picture of the landscape.” The technology also showed that some of the fires’ perimeters were calculated twice.

Two men died in the wildfires fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

