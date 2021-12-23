Advertisement

Junction City Manager: Tests indicate safe water

FILE - Crews pump 600,000 gallons of water out of basement of Junction City Water Plant...
FILE - Crews pump 600,000 gallons of water out of basement of Junction City Water Plant following failure on Dec. 16, 2021.(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City leaders say the city’s water may be safe to drink again.

City Manager Allen Dinkel told 13 NEWS that he is still awaiting KDHE confirmation, but he has word that all water samples tested for harmful substances have returned with negative results. More action will follow official word from KDHE.

Junction City had been under a boil water advisory since last Wednesday, when the severe storms sweeping across the region knocked the power out at its water treatment plant. City officials are working with the contractor that runs the facility to determine what exactly led to the failure.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail stops adult patient transfers, non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure

Latest News

Stormont Vail Health is feeling the strain of what they believe is due to the Omicron variant...
Stormont Vail officials pushing boosters amid COVID surge at hospital
Stormont Vail Health is feeling the strain of what they believe is due to the Omicron variant...
Stormont Vail officials pushing boosters amid COVID surge at hospital
Jason Lankas
Interim Junction City Fire Chief named to permanent position
Junction City water
Junction City contractor points to flaws in Water Plant design as reason for service outage