Junction City Manager: Tests indicate safe water

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City leaders say the city’s water may be safe to drink again.

City Manager Allen Dinkel told 13 NEWS that he is still awaiting KDHE confirmation, but he has word that all water samples tested for harmful substances have returned with negative results. More action will follow official word from KDHE.

Junction City had been under a boil water advisory since last Wednesday, when the severe storms sweeping across the region knocked the power out at its water treatment plant. City officials are working with the contractor that runs the facility to determine what exactly led to the failure.

