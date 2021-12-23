Advertisement

Investigation opened after man dies of multiple gunshot wounds at state fishing lake

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died after officers attempted to save his life when they found him with multiple gunshot wounds at a state fishing lake.

At 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Cowley Co. Sheriff’s Office has asked it to help investigate a homicide that happened overnight at the Cowley State Fishing Lake.

Just after 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call with reports of a shooting at the lake. Deputies responded and searched the lake, but with the person who reported the shooting not there, they were unable to find the victim.

Around 8 p.m., deputies said they found Joel Leon-Santos, 37, of Arkansas City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol tried to save his life, but he died of the injuries. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be made anonymously HERE.

The Winfield Police Department and Arkansas City Police Department are also helping with the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE
Wichita man in serious, stable condition after Andover officer-involved shooting
Free trees
Westlake ACE Hardware giving away Christmas trees
Free trees
Ace Hardware offers free Christmas trees
Axe the food tax
Formal legislation to "Axe the Food Tax" drafted, looking for co-sponsors