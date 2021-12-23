Investigation opened after man dies of multiple gunshot wounds at state fishing lake

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died after officers attempted to save his life when they found him with multiple gunshot wounds at a state fishing lake.

At 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Cowley Co. Sheriff’s Office has asked it to help investigate a homicide that happened overnight at the Cowley State Fishing Lake.

Just after 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call with reports of a shooting at the lake. Deputies responded and searched the lake, but with the person who reported the shooting not there, they were unable to find the victim.

Around 8 p.m., deputies said they found Joel Leon-Santos, 37, of Arkansas City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol tried to save his life, but he died of the injuries. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be made anonymously HERE.

The Winfield Police Department and Arkansas City Police Department are also helping with the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

