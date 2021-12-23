Advertisement

I-70 crash victim fighting for his life after military Humvee crashes through barrier, collides with his car

A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the...
A photo of Nick Vallejo (right) given by his family. His family wants to raise awareness on the crash and on Vallejo's condition, also supplying a GoFundMe link (see story). Also, photos from KCTV5 (top left) and KC SCOUT (bottom left).(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Bonner Springs man critically injured in a crash Tuesday involving four vehicles and a military Humvee on I-70 is now fighting for his life at KU Hospital, battling injuries to his heart, spleen, lungs and ribs.

Nick Vallejo, 33, was on his way to Children’s Mercy to be with his 10-year-old son for an appendectomy when a military Humvee crashed through the interstate barrier and into his Toyota Corolla at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A Kia Soul heading eastbound on Interstate 70 near Interstate 435 hit a Ford van that was pulling onto the right shoulder. The Kia then collided with the Humvee, which turns into the interstate barrier and hit Vallejo’s Toyota, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Vallejo and two others were seriously injured in the crash, with Vallejo suffering a punctured aorta, tear in his spleen, bruised colon, punctured lungs, and broken ribs, hip, hand and wrist.

The Kia’s driver---71-year-old Lisa Goff of Kansas City, KS---was transported to the University of Kansas Health System with serious injuries, as was the Humvee’s driver, 21-year-old Justin Poole of Kansas City, MO.

Vallejo is clinging to life and on a ventilator at the University of Kansas Health System after having emergency surgery on his heart and on other injuries suffered from the crash. His family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills. To help with that, click here.

