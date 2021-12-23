Advertisement

Hospital stress index remains maxed out in weekly Shawnee Co. COVID report

The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and...
The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and hopeless.(KSLA)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” zone in the latest Community Indicator Report as stress on area hospitals remains dangerously high.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department’s weekly update shows the overall Index Score dropping one point to 15.

The data is from the week of December 12 to December 18, 2021.

In the report, overall cases of COVID were down 35 from the previous week to 801.

The percentage of people testing positive was also slightly down from 12.5% to 12.1%.

Shawnee County’s Hospital Stress Index remains maxed out at 3.0, the highest it can go.

Click here to read the full report.

