Harvard students to learn from Mayor-elect Padilla in January

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvard students will have the chance to learn from Mayor-elect Mike Padilla in January.

The City of Topeka says students from Harvard Kennedy School’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government will visit the Capitol City in January.

The City said the visit is part of the Center’s annual Transition Term program, which embeds students in the offices of newly elected mayors, county executives and governors to provide students with a unique learning opportunity while also helping officials accelerate key initiatives as they shift from the campaign to governing.

During the program, the City said newly elected Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla will be paired with three students. The students will join Padill full-time for three weeks in January.

“Shortly after the election, I was given the opportunity to attend the Harvard John F. Kennedy Institute of Politics at Cambridge. As a participant, I interacted with a wide range of newly elected and seasoned Mayors from across the country. Sharing our paths to a mayor’s seat, it was clear that the same commitment to serve our community is our common driving force. I listened to problem-solving that encouraged progressive and sometimes bold action. Looking at issues from different perspectives is the goal of this Transition Term Team. ‘Learning how the sausage is made’ at the local government level will engage the graduate students in many aspects of Topeka’s governing body,” said Mayor-elect Padilla.

According to the City, the students will help accelerate projects based on Topeka’s priorities including researching, conducting data analysis, drafting memos, engaging with stakeholders and responding to rapidly evolving needs that arise during intense early weeks of governing.

“Transition Term provides students with critical on-the-ground experience working with new mayors, county executives, and governors at a time when these administrations are most in need of extra capacity,” said Professor Jeffrey Liebman, Director of the Taubman Center. “We are excited to announce the largest and most diverse cohort of mayors and students yet and look forward to seeing the real-world impact of this program in the weeks to come.”

Topeka said it is one of 13 communities asked to join the program. The full list of participating communities is as follows:

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens, Atlanta, Georgia

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston, Massachusetts

Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati, Ohio

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb, Cleveland, Ohio

Mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia, South Carolina

County Executive-elect Brenton Davis, Erie County, Pennsylvania

Mayor Brian DePeña, Lawrence, Massachusetts

Mayor-elect Edward Gainey, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mayor-elect Malik Evans, Rochester, New York

Mayor-elect Katjana Ballantyne, Somerville, Massachusetts

Mayor-elect Ken Welch, St. Petersburg, Florida

Mayor Caroline Simmons, Stamford, Connecticut

Mayor-elect Michael Padilla, Topeka, Kansas

For more information about Harvard’s program, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.