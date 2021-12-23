Advertisement

GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision suprasses goal in just 7 hours

FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The GoFundMe set up for a man killed in a truck-train collision on Thursday morning hit its goal on Thursday afternoon.

A GoFundMe set up by the sister-in-law of the man killed in the truck-train collision in Maple Hill on Thursday morning, Dec. 23, is over $2,000 ahead of its goal in just seven hours.

The GoFundMe, organized by Mary Williams, of Louisville, had a goal of $30,000 and as of 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, had a total of $32,971 donated.

“Steve was a loving husband and father of four beautiful children,” Williams said in the GoFundMe. “God has decided to take him from this world at this beautiful Christmas time.”

Steve Schwant was the victim of a truck-train collision that happened just before 4 a.m. at a railroad crossing near K-30 highway and Old Stone Church Rd. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
