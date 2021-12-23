Formal legislation to “Axe the Food Tax” drafted, looking for co-sponsors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas legislators prepare to reconvene in January, formal legislation to “Axe the Food Tax” has been drafted and is now looking for co-sponsors.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes and House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer on Thursday, Dec. 23, to announce the release of a draft of a bill to eliminate the state food sales tax - and are now formally seeking bill co-sponsors.

“Eliminating the state sales tax on food benefits every family in Kansas, it supports our businesses, and strengthens our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “The importance of delivering food sales tax relief is recognized by legislators and policymakers on both sides of the aisle – and I look forward to working with my Legislative colleagues, in a bipartisan fashion, to find co-sponsors and get a clean bill through the Legislature and on to my desk.”

Kelly announced the plan to “Axe the Food Tax” in November. She said Kansas is one of seven states that fully tax groceries. The state’s food sales tax rate is 6.5%, which is the second-highest in the nation.

“Since we announced our plan to Axe the Food Tax, I’ve heard from Kansans from every corner of the state who are ready for this relief and expect us to deliver,” said Sykes. “We have the means to provide $500 in average annual savings to Kansas families, which gives them the opportunity to save, invest, and grow. This is the right thing to do, and now is the time to do it. I hope my colleagues across the aisle will sign on to this bill. Kansans are counting on us.”

If passed, Kelly said the draft bill would eliminate the food sales tax entirely, taking it from 6.5% to 0%. She said the legislation applies to a state sales tax rate on food only. The definition of food, as outlined in the bill, has been written to have the broadest definition in use under the Streamlined Sales Tax to eliminate confusion and provide the most benefit to Kansas families.

The Kansas Governor said the legislation also includes a full exemption of state and local taxes on food products sold at farmer’s markets.

“I’ve been calling for Kansas to cut the sales food tax since the 1990s,” Sawyer said. “We have the second-highest state food sales tax in the nation. It’s past time to relieve Kansans of this tax burden. Big businesses had their turn last year; now, it’s time for Kansas families to catch a break.”

Kelly said the bill is possible through her administration’s commitment to fiscally responsible budget practices over the past three years, which has caused the state’s revenues to come in ahead of estimates, every month, for over a year. She said Kansas is able to deliver the tax cut while still fully funding schools, fixing roads and bridges, expanding access to high-speed internet and investing in other core services.

To view the draft bill in the Kansas Senate, click HERE.

To view the draft bill in the Kansas House of Representatives, click HERE.

