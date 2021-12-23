Advertisement

Fallen veterans, servicemembers remembered with virtual ceremony at Ft. Riley

Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims
Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims(Fort Riley)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fallen veterans and servicemembers were remembered at Fort Riley on Thursday morning during a virtual ceremony.

Fort Riley said it joined the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary to host a virtual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

“Today, I am proud to be an American, to be in this cemetery with these extraordinary Americans who make this happen each year and to be a part of this group that lays wreaths as we commemorate the fallen,” said Major General D. A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. “This is the second time I’ve been able to do this here at Fort Riley. My family and I did it a number of times at Arlington National Cemetery. I am proud to represent 1 ID and Fort Riley to be here today with this extraordinary group of people.”

The military base said service representatives placed ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. After the ceremony, volunteers placed wreaths on individual military servicemembers’ graves.

Wreaths Across America hosts simultaneous observances in over 1,400 locations in each state and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The intent is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. This year’s theme was “Live up to their legacy.”

Fort Riley said it has co-hosted the event since 2007.

The ceremony was available for viewing HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at K-30 highway and Old Church Road.
Man in 30s killed early Thursday in truck-train crash in Maple Hill
Byrna
‘Ungun’ being marketed to law enforcement and consumers in Kansas City
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Fort Scott man sought after by police for shooting death of parents arrested for different crimes
(File)
Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE - Train v. Truck in Maple Hill
GoFundMe for man killed in Maple Hill train collision suprasses goal in just 7 hours
FILE - KOLO
KCMO withdraws itself as potential host for 2024 Republican National Convention
FILE
Sen. Marshall helps introduce legislation to ensure safety in facilities researching dangerous pathogens
FILE (AP Photo/John Hanna)
State of the State to be held in person after it was held virtually in 2021