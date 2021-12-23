Fallen veterans, servicemembers remembered with virtual ceremony at Ft. Riley

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fallen veterans and servicemembers were remembered at Fort Riley on Thursday morning during a virtual ceremony.

Fort Riley said it joined the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary to host a virtual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

“Today, I am proud to be an American, to be in this cemetery with these extraordinary Americans who make this happen each year and to be a part of this group that lays wreaths as we commemorate the fallen,” said Major General D. A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. “This is the second time I’ve been able to do this here at Fort Riley. My family and I did it a number of times at Arlington National Cemetery. I am proud to represent 1 ID and Fort Riley to be here today with this extraordinary group of people.”

The military base said service representatives placed ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. After the ceremony, volunteers placed wreaths on individual military servicemembers’ graves.

Wreaths Across America hosts simultaneous observances in over 1,400 locations in each state and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The intent is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. This year’s theme was “Live up to their legacy.”

Fort Riley said it has co-hosted the event since 2007.

The ceremony was available for viewing HERE.

