Douglas County DA dismissing Albert Wilson case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is dismissing the rape case against Wichita native, Albert Wilson.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez released a statement on Wednesday saying her decision was made after a plea agreement could not be reached with Wilson’s attorneys. She then approached the alleged victim in the case about “restorative justice measures,” which she said the alleged victim supported.

“In keeping with this office’s trauma-informed approach to criminal prosecution, we sought the survivor’s input and gauged her expectations and objectives,” Valdez said in a statement. “She wanted to address Mr. Wilson directly and to convey to him the impact this entire experience has had on her.”

Valdez said a retired judge facilitated the restorative justice session and all parties agreed that what occurred in the session will remain confidential.

Valdez also announced on Wednesday that she is dismissing a first-degree murder case. She said her office could still re-try the case but she said it could adversely impact the witnesses who would testify and the Douglas County community.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of Wilson’s attorneys, Michael Whalen after the DA’s announcement.

“It’s times like this when you can get the system to work that it is just even that much more fulfilling,” Attorney Michael Whalen said.

Whalen said important to the case was “discovery that wasn’t reviewed.”

“Being able to bring all that to light and all the information that was out there was really our biggest challenge, he said.

Whalen said the legal team for Wilson was “just happy to be apart of the process and for this to lead to the case finally being resolved.”

Jason Flom is an advocate for people wrongfully convicted and bringing attention to Wilson’s case.

“Very emotional actually, said Flom who hosts the Wrongful Conviction Podcast. “It’s a credit to [the DA] that she was able to look at this with a fresh set of eyes.”

Flom said he looks forward to talking with Wilson in the days ahead and is relieved by the outcome.

“...Must recognize that the victims family can never be made whole again. It’s also true that a second injustice doesn’t fix the first one,” he said.

Whalen said Wilson is looking forward to the holidays without this worry and to be able to spend time with his family.

