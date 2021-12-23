Amicus brief filed in support of religious exemption of Navy SEALs against COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has filed an amicus brief to advocate for the religious exemption of servicemembers against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 26 of which are Navy SEALs.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he filed an amicus breif in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other service members with sincere religious objections to getting the COVID-19 vaccine have challenged the administration’s mandate for the Navy.

“Plaintiffs’ religious liberty and the government’s asserted interest in protecting our service members from COVID-19 need not be in conflict, especially where, as here, the individuals seeking an exemption are willing to adopt non-vaccination measures to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19,” the legislators said in the brief. “They are only in conflict here because Defendants refuse to accommodate Plaintiffs’ religious objections even as they accommodate those who will not receive the vaccine for non-religious reasons. This violates RFRA by substantially burdening Plaintiffs’ religious beliefs without a compelling reason, and violates the First Amendment’s guarantee that government not discriminate against religion.”

Marshall said he joined Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) as well as 38 members of the U.S. House of Representatives led by Mike Johnson (R-LA) to file the brief.

“Defendants’ policies mandating that Plaintiffs be vaccinated in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs does not come close to satisfying the strictest scrutiny Congress demands in RFRA,” the legislators continued. “Defendants’ vaccine mandate forces Plaintiffs—individuals who have devoted their lives to the protection of the country—to choose between following their sincerely held religious convictions and effectively being discharged, losing their calling, and destroying their financial well-being.”

Recently, Marshall said the U.S. Senate passed his amendment to prevent the Biden Administration from dishonorably discharging service members who choose to not get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“Religious freedom is fundamental to every American’s liberty, but we have seen in recent years increasing hostility among elected and appointed government officials towards those who seek to exercise that freedom,” said the legislators. “That same hostility to religion is on display with Defendants’ mandate. Defendants could easily accommodate Plaintiffs and similarly situated religious individuals given that Defendants are already accommodating individuals with medical issues or who received placebos in clinical trials. They have simply chosen not to do so,”

Marshall said the COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act was introduced on the heels of Biden’s vaccine mandate announcement and the Department of Defense’s issuance of guidance which stated servicemembers who refuse the vaccine will face “administrative or non-judicial punishment [under UCMJ] – to include relief of duties or discharge.”

“[T]he impact on the military and our national security strongly counsels in favor of granting a preliminary injunction. The mandate is sidelining the deployment of soldiers on whose service our country relies,” said the legislators. “If this mandate (as currently being applied or threatened) is not enjoined, these Plaintiffs cannot fulfill their pledge to serve and defend our country, even though, based upon their training and experience, these Plaintiffs, as well as others similarly situated, are some of our most qualified, equipped, and fearless soldiers. Our men and women in uniform have fought to protect the freedoms that every American, regardless of belief, enjoys. Now they ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives.”

Marshall said dishonorably discharged servicemembers surrender the following rights and benefits:

Ownership of any sort of firearm or ammunition

Access to the GI Bill for further education

VA home loans

VA medical benefits

Military Funeral Honors

Re-enlistment in another military branch

To read the full text of the brief, click HERE.

