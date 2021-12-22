Advertisement

Whoville tree to return for 10th anniversary of Festival of Lights in 2022

FILE - Crews work to disassemble and put away the Festival of Lights Christmas tree in Manhattan.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While the tree in the center of Manhattan’s Whoville will not return this year, it will be back for the 10th anniversary of Festival of Lights in 2022.

As the holidays approach, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce says it is difficult to ignore examples of life initiating art - Whoville had its focal point, the Christmas tree, blown away - however, the spirit of the season continues.

“To quote Dr. Seuss,“ Karen Hibbard, chamber vice president, said. “And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice cold in the snow, stood puzzling and puzzling, how could it be so?  It came without ribbons.  It came without tags.  It came without packages, boxes or bags.  And he puzzled three hours ‘til his puzzler was sore.  Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before.  What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store.  What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.””

The Chamber said Whoville representatives have reported the initial inspection of the 65-foot tree found substantial damage.

Arond noon on Dec. 15, the Chamber said destructive winds brought the tree down on its side. Crews and volunteers worked to stabilize the tree, however, the winds continued and did further damage to the lighted tunnel and other display items at Blue Earth Plaza. It said the damaged tree, tunnel and ornaments were dismantled and removed from the plaza on Dec. 17.

While the main attraction for Festival of Lights have been relocated for repair and storage, the Chamber said there are still thousands of lights in the area for visitors to enjoy. The tree will not be back in 2021, however, it said Whoville representatives will ensure the tree is back for the 10th anniversary in 2022.

Tax deductible donations can be made to Festival of Lights HERE.

