Wednesday forecast: Warming up the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a frigid morning in the teens and 20s, temperatures will be mild this afternoon and for the rest of the week including the holiday weekend. In fact, after temperatures get above freezing this morning, we may not drop below freezing again until Saturday night at the earliest.

Cloud cover and precipitation chances are the main uncertainties in the 8 day but also temperatures especially Sunday into early next week. Confidence is high that whatever precipitation we get (type) and when it won’t amount to much for the next 8 days and possibly the rest of the month.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Friday will be closer to a record high. The record in Topeka is 68° from 1889 so a long standing record and highs for most of northeast KS will likely be in the mid-upper 60s. Models have backed off on the wind so it’s looking like a perfect day especially after some morning cloud cover.

Models do indicate more wind Saturday for Christmas Day and Sunday but only gusts 20-25 mph. There does remain some differences in the models temperature wise especially on Sunday. Highs will likely be in the 50s Christmas Day, just a matter of how warm in the 50s we’ll be. As for Sunday, one model brings a cold front through leading to highs more seasonal in the 40s while the other model has a surge of mild air and highs warming into the 60s so have kept highs in the 50s for hte 8 day.

Models do differ slightly with temperatures early next week as well so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes. Precipitation wise, one model has some rain Sunday night with another model indicating flurries Tuesday morning with little to no accumulation. There may be a slightly better chance of precipitation late next week as we get closer to New Year’s Eve.

Taking Action:

A quiet week ahead not only for northeast KS but across the entire region so any traveling you might be doing this week, impacts will be minimal to none. Enjoy the low stress Mother Nature will be bringing this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.