Waverly man, 48, sentenced in 2020 death of elderly Vermillion resident

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Waverly man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of an elderly Vermillion man whose body was found nearly two years ago in his burned-out Marshall County home, KVOE Radio reports.

Jefferson Goad, 48, was sentenced Dec. 14 to 23 years and nine months in prison in Marshall County District Court in the death of Donald McLaughlin, 83, whose body was found following an explosion and fire on Jan. 24, 2020, at his home in the 300 block of E. 5th in Vermillion..

According to KVOE Radio, the Marshall County Attorney’s Office said Goad had pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and arson in McLaughlin’s death.

Goad became the second man to be sentenced in McLaughlin’s death.

Earlier this month, Jeremy Penix II, of Melvern, received life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in connection with McLaughlin’s death.

Penix pleaded no contest in October to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and arson in the case.

KVOE says a multi-agency investigation led to the arrests of Goad and Penix.

Vermillon is a town of around 112 people located approximately 15 miles southeast of Marysville.

