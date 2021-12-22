Advertisement

Two arrested after witnesses spot potential vehicle break-in

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested on Wednesday after witnesses saw them try to break into a car.

Just after 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of SW Huntoon with reports of an ongoing vehicle burglary.

Upon arrival, officers said witnesses let them know the suspects had run away. Officers then found and took the suspects into custody a few blocks away without incident.

The suspects were identified as Jessica Riley-Perkins, 27, and Datin Palmer, 30, both of Topeka. Both were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questions about the incident and were later taken to the Shawnee Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • Jessica Riley-Perkins:
    • Burglary, vehicle to commit felony
    • Felony theft
    • Criminal use of a financial card
    • Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers
    • Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
  • Datin Palmer:
    • Burglary, vehicle to commit felony
    • Felony theft
    • Criminal use of a financial card

