Toy giveaway set for Christmas Eve at downtown Topeka church

Free toys, along with winter clothing items, will be given away from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.(WJHG/WECP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free toys, along with winter clothing items, will be available Friday at a downtown Topeka church.

The annual Christmas eve toy giveaway is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

In addition to Christmas toys, hats and gloves also will be given away to youngsters 16 years of age and under.

Event organizers said children must be present to receive a gift. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and a mask must be worn.

The event is sponsored by the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. in partnership with St. John AME Church, Historic St. Mark’s AME Church, Toys For Tots, Omni Circle and Haus Janitorial Services.

