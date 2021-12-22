Advertisement

Topeka Dr. cautions situational awareness as winter sets in

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Northeast Kansas experiences a mild winter, one Topeka Doctor has cautioned situational awareness before snow and ice arrive.

Topeka ER & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jared. Schreiner says he wanted to share some tips and precautions to help residents stay safe this winter.

“Although we haven’t seen much if any ice and snow yet when we do, those conditions require extra awareness to avoid injury,” Dr. Schreiner warned.

He said visits to the ER for slips and falls often follow a spell of inclement winter weather.

“Even the most cautious person can lose their balance on a patch of ice,” he said. “And when we lose our balance, our instinct is to extend our arms to catch ourselves, which commonly leads to hand, wrist, and arm injuries. We also see many hip and back injuries as a result of slips and falls on ice.”

Schreiner said he advises one way to avoid falls in the winter is to use the “penguin walk” which includes slower, shuffling steps to help maintain balance on slippery surfaces. He also said he suggests ensuring snow and ice are cleared from steps and sidewalks and then spreading melting treatments.

Winter driving is another area where Schreiner warns could require extra situational awareness.

“We can get overconfident in our winter driving skills, and end up sliding off the road or into another vehicle,” Schreiner said. “Slow down and give yourself plenty of room between your vehicle and others on the road. Speed is almost always a factor in vehicle accidents, and winter weather accidents are no exception.”

For those who do end up in an accident, Schreiner said he advises seeing a doctor right away.

“You may not feel like you’re that badly injured, but you definitely should get examined to ensure you don’t have more serious injuries,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said one of the easiest ways to avoid an ER trip is to wear clothes to protect extremities such as hats, scarves, heavy socks, gloves and mittens.

“Keeping warm and dry in the bad weather is crucial,” Schreiner said. “Continued exposure to the elements - especially when damp - can lead to frostbite, which is damage to multiple layers of your skin. If your skin starts to turn pale, white or lose sensation, this is a sign you need to seek treatment immediately.”

If residents do suffer from an injury this winter, Topeka ER & Hospital said it is open 24/7 - including Christmas Day and New Year’s - to provide prompt and compassionate care.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

