Topeka City Council recognizes Shawnee Co. COVID response team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council held its last meeting of the year Tuesday night.

They gave special recognition to a few individuals and said goodbye to a few others.

The council said goodbye to Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout while recognizing the service of Mayor-elect Mike Padilla and the Shawnee County COVID- 19 Response Team.

Both De La Isla and Mayor-Elect Mike Padilla received service recognition awards from the city at their last council meeting in their respective roles.

The mayor also wanted to give special recognition to the team that continues to help keep Shawnee county informed and protected.

Shawnee County’s COVID-19 Incident Response Team has been working together since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Craig Barnes says he glad to see the whole response team honored for their countless hours of dedication.

“Its just kind of the recognition and the embodiment of the last 21 months of work that has happened,” said Barnes. “To be able to be recognized for the whole team to be recognized I think means a lot for everybody.”

He says their work isn’t done just yet.

“With the omicron variant kind of showing up here in Kansas, its not showing up here yet in Shawnee County that we have identified that doesn’t mean it hasn’t already been here and circulating but we’re really just strongly encouraging people to keep with the same mitigation measures.”

Barnes recommends wearing a mask in large crowds and frequent hand washing, as well as getting vaccinated.

The new mayor, new council member, Brett Kell, and the incumbents who won another term will be sworn in two weeks from tonight.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.