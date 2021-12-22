Advertisement

Topeka City Council recognizes Shawnee Co. COVID response team

Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council held its last meeting of the year Tuesday night.

They gave special recognition to a few individuals and said goodbye to a few others.

The council said goodbye to Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout while recognizing the service of Mayor-elect Mike Padilla and the Shawnee County COVID- 19 Response Team.

Both De La Isla and Mayor-Elect Mike Padilla received service recognition awards from the city at their last council meeting in their respective roles.

The mayor also wanted to give special recognition to the team that continues to help keep Shawnee county informed and protected.

Shawnee County’s COVID-19 Incident Response Team has been working together since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Craig Barnes says he glad to see the whole response team honored for their countless hours of dedication.

“Its just kind of the recognition and the embodiment of the last 21 months of work that has happened,” said Barnes. “To be able to be recognized for the whole team to be recognized I think means a lot for everybody.”

He says their work isn’t done just yet.

“With the omicron variant kind of showing up here in Kansas, its not showing up here yet in Shawnee County that we have identified that doesn’t mean it hasn’t already been here and circulating but we’re really just strongly encouraging people to keep with the same mitigation measures.”

Barnes recommends wearing a mask in large crowds and frequent hand washing, as well as getting vaccinated.

The new mayor, new council member, Brett Kell, and the incumbents who won another term will be sworn in two weeks from tonight.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Cathy Kready Smith greets people at a retirement reception held in her honor.
TCT celebrates retirement of long-time contributor
Information about the Futures 2045 Topeka Metropolitan Transportation Plan was available at a...
City of Topeka updating transit need assessment
Information about the Futures 2045 Topeka Metropolitan Transportation Plan was available at a...
Public encouraged to offer input
Cathy Kready Smith greets people at a retirement reception held in her honor.
Topeka Civic Theatre says farewell