Topeka buses to run Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve, will not operate Christmas

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While buses in Topeka will run their Saturday schedule on Friday, buses will not operate at all on Saturday to allow the community to enjoy Christmas.

On Friday, Dec. 24, Topeka Metro says administrative offices will be closed and buses will operate on their Saturday schedule.

The department said the Saturday schedule begins at 8:15 a.m. and departs from the Quincy St. Station. The last departure will leave the station at 5:15 p.m.

Topeka Metro said it will also use the Saturday schedule on Friday, Dec. 31 - New Year’s Eve. Buses will not run on Dec. 25 - Christmas - or Jan. 1, 2022 - New Year’s.

For the full Dec. 24 schedule, click HERE.

