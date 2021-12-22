TCT celebrates retirement of long-time contributor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theater celebrated the retirement of a long-time contributor.

Kathy Krady Smith is leaving the theater after two decades of work. Smith actually got involved with TCT when her son started to perform with them.

She volunteered for nine years before being offered a full-time job at the theater. Smith says the folks at the theater have become family.

“The helped raise my children, which I was very thankful for,” Smith said. “And, I have a lot of people around here that call me Mom, I do enjoy that. I even met my husband here, so that was a very important part of being here as well.” Kathy says she plans to travel and see her kids more, but still plans to continue volunteering and catching shows at the theater.

