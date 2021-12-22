Advertisement

Son named person of interest in Ft. Scott double homicide

Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of...
Dawson Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of his parents.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FT. SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - The son of a Ft. Scott couple found shot to death in their home on Tuesday night is being sought after by authorities as a person of interest.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Ft. Scott Police Department have opened an investigation after two victims were found shot to death in their home on Tuesday night, Dec. 21.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the police department said it received a 911 call from a person who had come home to find a female family member had been shot.

When officers arrived at 402 Main St. in Ft. Scott, they said they found Melissa L. Mitchell, 48, had died from a gunshot wound. They said they also found Leonard D. Zimmerman, 53, dead inside the home. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI said the victims’ son, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, of Ft. Scott, is a person of interest in the case and is wanted for questioning. Investigators are working to find him.

Mitchell has been described as a white man, 5-feet and 7-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat and a baseball cap that is light in color in the front and dark in the back.

Security footage of Dawson Mitchell.
Security footage of Dawson Mitchell.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

KBI said Mitchell is expected to be armed and dangerous. No one should approach him but immediately call the police.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dawson Mitchell, they should call the Ft. Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

