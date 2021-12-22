SCROOGE: RCPD searches for soccer field vandal days before Christmas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is on the hunt for someone officers have called a Scrooge.

The Riley County Police Department says a person drove on soccer field 5 at Anneberk Park either Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, or during the night on Dec. 21 and caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage.

RCPD said the field will not be operational until fall 2022 or spring 2023. The area was also damaged in a similar way in November.

Manhattan Parks and Recreation employees will now have to aerate then reseed the field.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

