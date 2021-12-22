Advertisement

RCPD receives record number of tips on storage unit burglary case

RCPD has found two individuals it was looking for in regards to a storage unit burglary case.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department received a record number of tips from a request for information about a storage unit burglary case.

The Riley County Police Department says it has found two people it was attempting to identify in regards to storage unit burglaries at Taylor Self Storage in Manhattan.

RCPD said between 1 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 18, the pair were seen leaving the area of eight storage units in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Department said officers have never seen such a high number of tips come from a request for information before.

If anyone has information about the burglaries, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

